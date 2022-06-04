Oxygen Market Cap Reaches $3.12 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.0871 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $340,849.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxygen has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,892,643 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

