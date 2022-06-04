OST Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,101.00 (OST)

OST (OST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. OST has a total market cap of $473,956.52 and $16,101.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OST has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,642.48 or 0.99989943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001979 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001687 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

