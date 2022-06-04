OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $73.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

OPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

OPRX traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $471.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.38 and a beta of 0.92. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

