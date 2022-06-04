Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Director Aida Alvarez Sells 18,181 Shares of Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $11.47 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $376.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPRT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after buying an additional 42,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.