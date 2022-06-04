OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OPGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.53. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OpGen by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OpGen by 74.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

