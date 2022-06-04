Onooks (OOKS) Price Tops $0.46

Onooks (OOKS) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Onooks has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Onooks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001530 BTC on exchanges. Onooks has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $128,198.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

