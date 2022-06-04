Olin (NYSE:OLN) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.15

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.15 and last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 28383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

In other Olin news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 169.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

