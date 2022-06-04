Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.14–$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Okta also updated its FY23 guidance to $(1.14)-(1.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.96.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average of $169.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,625,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.