Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OKTA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Okta to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.96.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. Okta has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.37.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.