Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.96.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.37. Okta has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.