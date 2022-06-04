Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.96.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. Okta has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

