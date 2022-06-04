Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OKTA opened at $98.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.96.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

