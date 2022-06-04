Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of OKTA opened at $98.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30.
OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Okta (Get Rating)
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
