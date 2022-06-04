Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.96.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.37. Okta has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $614,155,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Okta by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,348,000 after purchasing an additional 89,070 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

