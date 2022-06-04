Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Earnings Results

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

OKTA stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average is $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter worth $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.96.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.