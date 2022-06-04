Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $419.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.10 million to $428.00 million. Okta reported sales of $315.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.96.

OKTA stock traded up $4.70 on Friday, hitting $98.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,335,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.37. Okta has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

