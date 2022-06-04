OG Fan Token (OG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27.46 Million

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $27.46 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00010155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OG Fan Token alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00024609 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OG Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OG Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.