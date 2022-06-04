Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.