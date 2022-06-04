Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NIM stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.