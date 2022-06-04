Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JEMD opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $8.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

