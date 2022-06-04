Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 5,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 396,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.41.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 39.21% and a negative net margin of 446.49%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutriband in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nutriband in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nutriband in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutriband in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

