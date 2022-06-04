NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded NuStar Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NS stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.13.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.38 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 86.48% and a net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

