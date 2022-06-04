Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NRIX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.14.

Shares of NRIX opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.60. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 307.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,318 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 72.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 305,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,634.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

