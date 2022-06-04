Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on NRIX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.14.
Shares of NRIX opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.60. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $37.42.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 307.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,318 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 72.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 305,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,634.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
