Novavax’s (NVAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a $150.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.00.

NVAX stock traded down $11.21 on Friday, reaching $44.76. 23,298,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,773. Novavax has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

