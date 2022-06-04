Novavax’s (NVAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a $150.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.00.
NVAX stock traded down $11.21 on Friday, reaching $44.76. 23,298,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,773. Novavax has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.