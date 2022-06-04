North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.76

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.76 and traded as high as C$35.78. North West shares last traded at C$35.69, with a volume of 48,319 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19.

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$579.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

