Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.10 ($6.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. 29,680,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,716,100. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.