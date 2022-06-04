NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.29.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE stock opened at $199.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.49. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in NICE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.