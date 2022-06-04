NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $15.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $12.75 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEX. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.44.

NEX opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,125,853 shares of company stock worth $85,640,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,137 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

