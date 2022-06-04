NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.82

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and traded as high as $41.42. NEXT shares last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 1,611 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get NEXT alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.