NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEXI. Barclays upped their target price on NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.96. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grant Verstandig bought 47,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $106,817.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,038,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,120.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 221,902 shares of company stock worth $580,177 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NexImmune by 259.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NexImmune by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NexImmune by 19,525.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NexImmune by 935.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexImmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.