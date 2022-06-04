New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut New Residential Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE NRZ opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.66. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.