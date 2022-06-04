New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.09.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 447,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,312. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,927,258.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $244,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,832 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 5.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

