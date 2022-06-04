Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.62 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $5.30.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
