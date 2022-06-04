Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.62 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 72,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

