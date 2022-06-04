Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UEPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $271.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:UEPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,411.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 69,539 shares of company stock worth $346,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

