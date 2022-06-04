Nervos Network Market Capitalization Reaches $147.29 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $147.29 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,735.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,777.41 or 0.05977395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00210775 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.46 or 0.00650609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00615552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00073740 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.

