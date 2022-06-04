Needham & Company LLC Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $120.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Shares of AMBA opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.11.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $60,191.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $4,278,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

