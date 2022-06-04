nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million.nCino also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.30)-(0.28) EPS.
NCNO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. 984,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,187. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. nCino has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in nCino by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in nCino by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.
About nCino (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.