nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million.nCino also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.30)-(0.28) EPS.

NCNO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. 984,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,187. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. nCino has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,542,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in nCino by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in nCino by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

About nCino (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.