NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.91 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,854. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth $163,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

