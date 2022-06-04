National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,233 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,012,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,342,000 after purchasing an additional 91,216 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $86,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,487 shares of company stock worth $1,275,500. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.