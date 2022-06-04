National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCDBF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.67.

CCDBF stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $59.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

