NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 901.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.61% of NanoString Technologies worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 265,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487,436 shares during the period.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NSTG opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $70.40.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

NSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.