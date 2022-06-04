Naka Bodhi Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21,260.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $541,602.06 and $21,260.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

