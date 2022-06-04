Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.67

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $10.14. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 800 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

