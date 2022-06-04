MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) to announce $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.52. 253,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $93.81. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

