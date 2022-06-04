MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.98

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.98 and traded as high as $16.33. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 25,276 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

