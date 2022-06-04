Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.00. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

