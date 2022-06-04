MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MP. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of MP opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.42. MP Materials has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $19,383,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and sold 1,206,416 shares worth $52,492,833. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

