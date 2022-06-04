Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.36.

NYSE MSI traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $225.55. 1,030,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,736. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.16. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $199.24 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

