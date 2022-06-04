Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as high as C$5.50. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.
Mosaic Capital Company Profile (CVE:M)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.