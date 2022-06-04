Morgan Stanley Trims W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Target Price to $449.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $474.00 to $449.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWW. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $514.44.

NYSE GWW opened at $496.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $214,942,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

