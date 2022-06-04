Morgan Stanley Trims Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Target Price to $42.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.19.

CARR stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 27.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 292.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

